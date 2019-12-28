Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Diamonds is a diamond exploration and development company. It has properties located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. “

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $1.50 target price on Mountain Province Diamonds and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Mountain Province Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MPVD opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.07.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mountain Province Diamonds will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPVD. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,120,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,924,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter worth $953,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. 5.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.