$4.85 Million in Sales Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) to announce $4.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $5.00 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported sales of $7.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year sales of $19.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $19.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.05 million, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $26.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 88.60% and a negative net margin of 76.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTGM shares. Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 338,681 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,760,533 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 242,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

HTGM stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

