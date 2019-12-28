Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,065,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,150,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,972,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,713,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 61,034 shares during the last quarter.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

