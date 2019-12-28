Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

TAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

TAK stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.76. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 747.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 162,428 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,602,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,158,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,333,000 after buying an additional 411,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.