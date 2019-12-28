iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:PGMB) Trading Up 1%

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:PGMB) were up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.39 and last traded at $46.39, approximately 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.91.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75.

