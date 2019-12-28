Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VNE. ValuEngine raised shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

VNE opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $33.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 3.05.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Veoneer will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Veoneer by 30.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Veoneer by 60.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

