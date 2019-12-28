Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a veterinary pharmaceutical and health care solutions company. It provides products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. The company’s portfolio includes diagnostics, devices, innovative drugs and drug-delivery technologies. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “

NYSE ZOM opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.32.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZOM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 1,523.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104,723 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 139.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 222,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

