Zacks Investment Research Lowers Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TNK. ValuEngine downgraded Teekay Tankers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teekay Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

TNK stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $774.12 million, a PE ratio of -14.41, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 21.0% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 210,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 295,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 448,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 916,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 578,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 27,053 shares during the last quarter.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

