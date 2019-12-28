Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Shares Down 1.9%

Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $805.00 and last traded at $805.00, 3,069 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 223% from the average session volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $820.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADYYF. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Adyen in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised Adyen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Adyen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $758.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $736.00.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

