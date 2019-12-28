Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exantas Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It provides commercial real estate loans and credit investments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities. Exantas Capital Corp., formerly known as Resource Capital Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Exantas Capital stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 285.45, a current ratio of 285.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $380.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. Exantas Capital has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Exantas Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Exantas Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Exantas Capital by 25.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Exantas Capital by 66.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 158,944 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Exantas Capital by 30.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 8.9% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 122,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

