USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. USANA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.29. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $119.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.64.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $83,100.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $131,526.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,367 shares of company stock worth $328,505. 42.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $47,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at $265,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.