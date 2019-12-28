SoFi 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYF) Trading Down 0.9%

SoFi 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYF)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.82, 31 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.1405 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoFi 50 ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 14.70% of SoFi 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.