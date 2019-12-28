Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Trading Up 5.6%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd (CVE:MGM)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 18,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 261,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.

About Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 701 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 37,475 hectares located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Aurvista Gold Corporation and changed its name to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

