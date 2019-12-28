Short Interest in Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Increases By 60.2%

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the November 28th total of 54,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.47 million, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.38. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Veru had a negative return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veru will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 14,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $29,886.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $170,458. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Veru by 65.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Veru by 183.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 169,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veru by 1.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.