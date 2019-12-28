Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20, approximately 2,677 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.8346 dividend. This is a positive change from Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

