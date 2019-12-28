Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the November 28th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:WAFU opened at $1.65 on Friday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.
About Wah Fu Education Group
Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.