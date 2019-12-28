Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the November 28th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:WAFU opened at $1.65 on Friday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

