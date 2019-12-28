S2 Resources (ASX:S2R) Trading Up 30%

Shares of S2 Resources Ltd (ASX:S2R) rose 30% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), approximately 195,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.10 ($0.07).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94.

About S2 Resources (ASX:S2R)

S2 Resources Ltd engages in the exploration of various mineral properties in Australia and Scandinavia. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and platinum metals. It holds an 80% interest in Eundynie tenements that consist of six exploration licenses covering 103 square kilometers; interests in the Ecru project located to the southeast of Battle Mountain in Lander County, Nevada; and the South Roberts project located in Eureka County, Nevada.

