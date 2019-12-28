CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Stock Price Up 3.5%

CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.98 and last traded at $42.98, approximately 392 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.54.

Separately, Investec downgraded CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

