Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) Shares Up 0% Following Dividend Announcement

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) shares shot up 0% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.85, 69 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81.

