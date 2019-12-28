Mayfield Childcare (ASX:MFD) Trading 0.5% Higher

Mayfield Childcare Ltd (ASX:MFD) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.99 ($0.70) and last traded at A$0.99 ($0.70), 5,277 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.98 ($0.70).

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 million and a PE ratio of 8.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22.

About Mayfield Childcare (ASX:MFD)

Mayfield Childcare Limited owns and operates childcare centers in Victoria, Australia. The company owns 20 long day childcare centers. Mayfield Childcare Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Malvern, Australia.

