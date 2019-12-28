BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.41, approximately 6,430 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 14,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

