CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CTAM) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CTAM) rose 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90, approximately 103 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTAM)

A.M. Castle & Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty metals distribution company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company distributes engineered specialty grades and alloys of metals, as well as offers specialized processing services. Its products include alloy, aluminum, nickel, stainless steel, carbon, and titanium in plate, sheet, extrusions, round bar, hexagon bar, square and flat bar, tubing, and coil forms.

