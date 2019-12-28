KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Shares Down 3.6%

KDA Group Inc (CVE:KDA)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, approximately 11,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 43,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

KDA Group Company Profile (CVE:KDA)

KDA Group Inc provides pharmacy personnel replacement and vocational training services to health industry in the Province of Quebec, Canada. The company operates through Pharmacy Services and Pharmaceutical Solutions segments. It primarily offers replacement pharmacists and technical assistants. The company also provides consulting services to assist in optimizing pharmacy operations, including container-content verification delegation, optimization of laboratory operations, professional services and care plans, and inventory management.

