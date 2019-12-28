Cellmid (ASX:CDY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Cellmid Limited (ASX:CDY) shot up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.22 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.22 ($0.16), 2,700 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.22 ($0.15).

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 million and a PE ratio of -2.82.

Cellmid Company Profile (ASX:CDY)

Cellmid Limited, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products for cancer and various chronic inflammatory conditions in Australia, the United States, and Japan. The company offers Midkine (MK) ELISA Kit, a cancer biomarker, and diagnostic and prognostic tool.

