Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Update

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,540,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the November 28th total of 14,380,000 shares. Approximately 16.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 981,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 13,558 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 17.0% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $15.98 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

