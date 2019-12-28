Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Short Interest Update

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the November 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Get Village Bank and Trust Financial alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 18,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $656,015.30. Also, Chairman Kenneth R. Lehman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,913 shares of company stock worth $778,265. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBFC opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.