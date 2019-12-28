Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the November 28th total of 83,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 216.7% during the second quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VBLT opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.25. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 3,050.43%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VBLT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

