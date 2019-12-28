Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 641,900 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the November 28th total of 484,700 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Several research firms have commented on VRCA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $15.88 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $412.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 20,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $314,960.88. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

