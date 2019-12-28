Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Decreases By 15.9%

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the November 28th total of 124,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts have commented on VIOT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,055,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after buying an additional 542,166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 53,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a market cap of $553.44 million, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.59. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.63 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 22.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

