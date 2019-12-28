Short Interest in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Grows By 11.9%

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,980,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the November 28th total of 12,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.79. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $65.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 4,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $256,824.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,572,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $162,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,929.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,722 shares of company stock worth $1,443,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Western Digital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 231,973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Western Digital by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 123,473 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.