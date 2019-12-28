Short Interest in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Decreases By 9.1%

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,570,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 13,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. Wendys has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.64.
Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $75,763.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,728.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,762 shares of company stock worth $6,409,994 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Wendys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wendys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.
Wendys Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.
