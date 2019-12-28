Short Interest in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Decreases By 9.1%

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,570,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 13,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. Wendys has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $75,763.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,728.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,762 shares of company stock worth $6,409,994 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Wendys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wendys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

