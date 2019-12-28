Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 28th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $56,218.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisign by 10,503.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $168,798,000 after buying an additional 799,415 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisign by 56.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,194,000 after acquiring an additional 506,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Verisign by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,608,080,000 after acquiring an additional 357,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verisign by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,398,000 after acquiring an additional 214,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Verisign by 695.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 211,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 185,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $194.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.03. Verisign has a 1 year low of $142.37 and a 1 year high of $221.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.21.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $308.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisign will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

