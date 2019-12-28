Short Interest in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Rises By 17.4%

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the November 28th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of WEYS stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.95. Weyco Group has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $262.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.06%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. 31.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

