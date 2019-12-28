Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) vs. CBB BANCORP INC/SH (NASDAQ:CBBI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) and CBB BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:CBBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and CBB BANCORP INC/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp $42.00 million 1.18 $3.20 million N/A N/A CBB BANCORP INC/SH $69.68 million 1.64 $16.66 million N/A N/A

CBB BANCORP INC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBB BANCORP INC/SH has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and CBB BANCORP INC/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 CBB BANCORP INC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and CBB BANCORP INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp -2.45% -1.65% -0.12% CBB BANCORP INC/SH 19.42% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of CBB BANCORP INC/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CBB BANCORP INC/SH beats Patriot National Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services through its main office in Stamford; seven branch offices in Connecticut; and two branch offices in New York. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of PNBK Holdings LLC.

About CBB BANCORP INC/SH

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, installment, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts, as well as IRAs; business line of credit, term loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; SBA loans; and debit and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, mobile and online banking, wire transfer, telephone banking, safe deposit box, and lockbox services. It offers its service through eight retail branches in California and Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

