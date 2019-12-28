Contrasting PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) & Saratoga Investment (NASDAQ:SAR)

PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of PUYI INC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PUYI INC/ADR and Saratoga Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PUYI INC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Saratoga Investment 0 3 3 0 2.50

Saratoga Investment has a consensus target price of $25.80, suggesting a potential upside of 3.12%. Given Saratoga Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Saratoga Investment is more favorable than PUYI INC/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares PUYI INC/ADR and Saratoga Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PUYI INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Saratoga Investment 51.00% 10.48% 4.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PUYI INC/ADR and Saratoga Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PUYI INC/ADR $29.60 million 10.35 $7.80 million N/A N/A Saratoga Investment $47.71 million 5.11 $18.51 million $2.63 9.51

Saratoga Investment has higher revenue and earnings than PUYI INC/ADR.

Summary

Saratoga Investment beats PUYI INC/ADR on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PUYI INC/ADR

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

