Head to Head Comparison: AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) versus Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Saul Centers has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Saul Centers pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Saul Centers has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and AG Mortgage Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Saul Centers and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 21.94% 20.32% 3.25% AG Mortgage Investment Trust 11.26% 11.37% 1.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Saul Centers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Saul Centers and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $227.90 million 5.20 $50.55 million $3.11 16.49 AG Mortgage Investment Trust $156.48 million 3.35 $1.57 million N/A N/A

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Saul Centers and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 2 0 0 2.00 AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Saul Centers presently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.08%. Given Saul Centers’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Summary

Saul Centers beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties. The Securities and Loans segment invests in residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, mortgage-backed securities collateralized by re-performing mortgage loans and/or non-performing mortgage loans, and new origination loans, as well as re-performing mortgage loans and/or non-performing mortgage loans; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest-only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities comprising investment grade and non-investment grade debt and equity tranches of securitizations collateralized by various asset classes. The Single-Family Rental Properties segment operates single-family rental properties, as well as provides property management services. Its portfolio includes 1,225 properties located in the Southeast United States. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

