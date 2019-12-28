Zacks: Analysts Expect Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.07 Million

Analysts predict that Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) will announce $21.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.60 million and the lowest is $20.53 million. Green Plains Partners posted sales of $23.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full year sales of $83.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $83.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $85.64 million, with estimates ranging from $83.29 million to $88.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Plains Partners.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 53.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GPP opened at $13.98 on Friday. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $323.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Green Plains Partners by 14.0% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 295,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 36,309 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,267,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

