NortonLifeLock (NLOK) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) is one of 211 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NortonLifeLock to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

NortonLifeLock has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NortonLifeLock’s competitors have a beta of -8.75, meaning that their average stock price is 975% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NortonLifeLock and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NortonLifeLock $4.73 billion $31.00 million 21.88 NortonLifeLock Competitors $2.00 billion $377.60 million 27.07

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. NortonLifeLock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NortonLifeLock and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NortonLifeLock 0 3 2 0 2.40 NortonLifeLock Competitors 2119 9544 16748 872 2.56

NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus target price of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.07%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 7.04%. Given NortonLifeLock’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NortonLifeLock is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

NortonLifeLock pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. NortonLifeLock pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 37.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares NortonLifeLock and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NortonLifeLock 21.39% 12.82% 4.61% NortonLifeLock Competitors -7.13% -95.32% -6.66%

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers. It also provides Norton Secure VPN and other consumer security solutions, as well as Norton Wi-Fi Privacy VPN. The company serves enterprises, including business, government, and public-sector customers; small, medium, and large businesses; and individuals, households, and small businesses. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

