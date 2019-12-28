SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Trading Down 3.1%

SMC Corp (OTCMKTS:SMECF) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $446.50 and last traded at $458.50, approximately 963 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $473.00.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded SMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $461.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.97.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

