Biffa (LON:BIFF) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Biffa PLC (LON:BIFF) traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 267.50 ($3.52) and last traded at GBX 268 ($3.53), 21,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 890,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 271 ($3.56).

BIFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biffa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of Biffa from GBX 252 ($3.31) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Biffa in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Biffa to an “add” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 274 ($3.60).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 260.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 232.35. The firm has a market cap of $677.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a GBX 2.47 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Biffa’s payout ratio is 0.90%.

Biffa Company Profile (LON:BIFF)

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

