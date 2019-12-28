Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Trading Down 4.7%

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (LON:ECO) shares were down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.67), approximately 75,593 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 243,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.70).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $99.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 98.57.

In other news, insider Peter William Nicol purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £56,400 ($74,191.00).

About Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

