Tempus Applied Solutions (OTCMKTS:TMPS) Trading 14.3% Higher

Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:TMPS) traded up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

Tempus Applied Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMPS)

Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in aviation services. It deals with turnkey flight operations and offers customized design, engineering, and modification solutions and training services that support critical aviation mission requirements. It operates in a single segment: Flight Operations and Support.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus Applied Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus Applied Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.