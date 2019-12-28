FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Shares Up 0%

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)’s stock price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.05 and last traded at $60.87, approximately 2,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.84.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80.

About FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, and Global Brands segments. It plans, manufactures, and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

