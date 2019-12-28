Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Security Devices International Inc (OTCMKTS:SDEV) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, 4,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 38,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Security Devices International, Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company offers blunt impact projectile 40mm line of products, which uses pain compliance to control a target; and a line of 12 gauge less lethal projectiles and irritants.

