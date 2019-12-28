Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Shares Up 8.7%

Parkit Enterprise Inc (CVE:PKT) shares shot up 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, 14,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 30,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and a P/E ratio of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27.

About Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT)

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

