ValuEngine Upgrades Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Buy

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Dougherty & Co raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. The company has a market cap of $393.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.18 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $71,689.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 103,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,043,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 78.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 86,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

