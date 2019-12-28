DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 132,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

