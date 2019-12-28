Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CLMT. BidaskClub raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.76. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.88 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 111.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 37.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 115.4% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

