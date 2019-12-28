Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Trading Down 0.6%

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) shares dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.43 and last traded at $32.45, approximately 3,087 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.4343 dividend. This is a boost from Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

