FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar EM Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLEH) Trading 0.5% Higher

FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar EM Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLEH)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.18 and last traded at $28.82, 306 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar EM Factor Tilt Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

